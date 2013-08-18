After making it official last month, the newlyweds celebrate in Pittsburgh on Sunday

Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Celebrate at Wedding Ceremony One Month After Getting Married

Technically they have been married for more than a month, but Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose finally celebrated their nuptials with a wedding ceremony in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

After the pair made it official July 8, they promised via Twitter that a party would follow.

And Rose made good on her word when she posted an Instagram video of herself Twerking in what looked like her wedding gown. (Take that, Miley Cyrus.)

“Only bad bitches twerk the night before their wedding,” she wrote late Saturday (watch the video below).

The bride, who walked down the aisle decked out in Neil Lane diamonds, has been going through the typical wedding rituals, including a bachelorette party with close girlfriends. “My besties from Colorado had a Lil Bachelorette party for me (Even tho I’m already married) these girls been my friends for 18 years,” she previously shared on Instagram.

Rose, 29, also shared pictures of the packing and shipping of her dress, which traveled in a very large carton marked “Fragile.”

“My wedding dress Yeah, it’s that serious,” she wrote on Friday.

Khalifa, 25, shared with fans via Instagram on Thursday that he had his teeth cleaned, perhaps in preparation of his big day.