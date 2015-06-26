After Losing His Wife to Breast Cancer, Wisconsin Man Rents Billboards to Save Other Women's Lives

“In doubt? Listen. Please get a 2nd opinion. Start testing at age 40,” reads a billboard on a main stretch of road on the northwest side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The message doesn’t come from a hospital or a non-profit organization, it comes from 79-year-old Jack Maier, who lost his wife, Myrna, to breast cancer in February 2010.

“She was diagnosed in 1999 and had all the treatments and a mammogram done every year,” Jack tells PEOPLE. “They’d always say everything was okay – like hell it was. In 2010, we found out the cancer had spread all over her body. She lived about 11 months after doctors told us it was too late.”

As he mourned the loss of his beloved wife, Jack decided to turn his grief into something to help others. He used his earnings from a local lottery win to rent billboard spaces around the Milwaukee area to broadcast messages for breast cancer awareness.

“I want to honor her memory,” Jack says of his wife, whom he met on a blind date and was married to for 39 years. “She was a beautiful lady. She was an outstanding wife and mother to our two young boys. I can’t say enough about her.”

Myrna and Jack Maier and their sons Jerry and Jay in 1975 Jerry Maier

“Now I’m just trying to help the young ladies out there – please get a test and screening done,” he adds.

In the past year, Jack has rented three billboard spaces, each one costing $2,200 a month, according to the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal Sentinel.

Jack pays for the billboards with the money he won from a SuperCash jackpot win in 2006, which earned him a couple hundred thousand dollars.

Jerry Maier

“We had the money put away from that lottery, and when my wife passed away, I made up my mind that I wanted to help the young ladies out there that could have breast cancer,” he says. “We have to stop it!”

Two of Jack’s billboards advocate for breast cancer awareness, while the third touches on another serious issue: sexual predators.

“Please don’t let another childhood be stolen,” the billboard reads, next to an image of a disappearing child on a swing.

Jerry Maier

Jack says he was 10 years old when “all hell broke lose.” He accepted a ride from a stranger who ended up molesting him. Jack kept the secret for more than 65 years.

“I wanted to tell my wife, but I was afraid she wouldn t be able to handle it,” he says.

He finally confided in the woman who handled his wife’s funeral arrangements at Karause Funeral Home.

Myrna and Jack Maier with their granddaughters Jerry Maier

“I sat down with her and she had time to listen to me over a cup of coffee,” he says. “I saw her several times, and I just made up my mind I wanted to tell her.”

He then went on to tell his two sons, Jerry, 41, and Jay, 43.

“I was saddened,” Jerry Maier tells PEOPLE of when his father told the family about the incident. “But in the next breath, I was relieved for him. And I was proud of him.”

Seeing the billboards is a reminder of the pain his father went through, and how far they’ve come together as a family.

From left: Jerry, Jack and Jay Maier Jerry Maier

“I remember watching the billboards go up, and it was really emotional, kind of gets you choked up. The messages are really powerful,” Jerry says.

“Dad put his money to good use with those billboards – he’s a good man,” he adds. “I can t say enough of how proud I am that he did this.”

Jack says he plans to continue renting billboard spaces “until the money runs out,” and when he sees them as he’s driving down the road, he “beeps the horn.”

As for what his wife, Myrna, would think of the signs, he says, “Oh, I can see her right now, standing up and clapping her hands.”