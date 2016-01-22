Because staying in this weekend sounds way better than braving the crazy weather

Your Checklist for an Epic Day of Netflix and Chill During Winter Storm Jonas (Really)

If you’re currently living on the east coast, there’s a really good chance you’ll be saying “Bye Felicia” to your social life this weekend – all thanks to Winter Storm Jonas.

Consider the snowstorm – which is said to leave up to two feet of that cold white stuff on Saturday through Sunday – an opportunity to catch up on everything you would normally miss out on in the warm weather months (hot chocolate! Puppy onesies!). Sunshine, we barely knew thee.

Don’t know where to get started? No worries! PEOPLE came up with an in-depth to-do list so you don’t have to.



1. Download a Fitness App, Try It Out for 5 Minutes, Then Delete: This will most definitely happen if you install the Burn Your Fat with Me! app, which provides users with a virtual boyfriend named Kei – who is equal parts chauvinistic and creepy – to motivate women to work out. Pass the popcorn, please!

2. Binge-watch The Great British Bake Off at Least Twice and Attempt to Make Ridiculously Complex Desserts: Your Instagram followers will thank you.

3. Document Your Snow Day at Home à la The Blair Witch Project: Consider yourself Periscope’s newest breakout star since #DrummondPuddleWatch.

4. Partake in a Winter Storm-Themed Drinking Game: Take a swig of whiskey whenever you come across a #Jonas pic/selfie/status on Facebook. Responsibly. Please drink responsibly.

5. Sleep When There’s Literally Nothing Else to Do: And sleep some more – all while wearing an overnight sleep mask. Now that’s what we call beauty rest.

6. Make Freshly-Fallen Snow Treats: Yup, it’s a thing. And all you really need is snow from outside (caught as it’s coming down), milk, sugar and vanilla extract.

7. Search Netflix for the Perfect TV Show to Stream (Which Ends Up Taking 40 Minutes Alone, Natch): Only to end up re-watching the first seasons of How I Met Your Mother and Friends. Some things will never change.