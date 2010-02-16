Winter Olympics Surprising Hotties
FELIX GOTTWALD, NORDIC COMBINED (AUSTRIA)
Under that thick head of sun-kissed hair is a brain – the all-time Nordic combined skiing champ (he has 14 medals!) wrote his autobiography and got his degree in sports journalism. Now that's multitasking!
LACY SCHNOOR, FREESTYLE SKIING (U.S.A.)
The blonde stunner shows off the benefits of her training for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. "It's fun to be sexy," she told the magazine. "We work out so much that it's kind of fun to show that off, that we can be hot too!"
SIDNEY CROSBY, HOCKEY (CANADA)
"Marry me Crosby" signs routinely decorate the arena, but the Stanley Cup champ is single – for now. "It's pretty tough to meet girls," the Penguins captain has said. "We don't get a lot of time away from the rink." Which is the Mellon Arena, 66 Mario Lemieux Place in Pittsburgh. (You're welcome.)
ALLISON BAVER, SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING (U.S.A.)
No surprise that the raven-haired beauty is a part-time model – and she's even posed in her skivvies! "I don't usually skate around in that. Maybe if I was in roller derby," she joked to Philadelphia magazine.
SVEN KRAMER, SPEED SKATING (THE NETHERLANDS)
Swooning? You're not alone. Kramer – who's already won gold in Vancouver in the 5,000m – is a huge star at home, appearing in ads encouraging children to avoid junk food and eat more bread. Which means he won't judge you for eating carbs.
BODE MILLER, ALPINE SKIING (U.S.A.)
If you like bad boys, you're in luck! With two silvers already under his jacket, Miller famously treated the '06 Torino Games like he was a frat boy on a mission – and even talked about skiing drunk to 60 Minutes, saying, "If you ever tried to ski when you're wasted, it's not easy." (We hear ya. Try riting this sentince, Bodeeee!)
LINDSEY VONN, ALPINE SKIING (U.S.A.)
The reigning world champ joined her teammates in taking it all off for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, revealing a gold-medal body. "I've never had the opportunity to ... be shot, for once, without my helmet on and my ski clothes," she said.
CHAD HEDRICK, SPEED SKATING (U.S.A.)
Tall? Check. Dark? Check. Handsome? Check! Check! Check! Too bad he's taken. The winner of three Olympic medals in '06, he tied the knot two years later to Lynsey – whom he met on the Internet, where he didn't have to lie about his athletic build like some people. (Pec-wrecker90, we're lookin' at you.)
JULIE CHU, HOCKEY (U.S.A.)
The two-time medal winner originally started out as a figure skater – but was hidden under bulky clothing back then, too. "I was so bad at figure skating," she has said. "I never even got to wear the cute outfits."
APOLO ANTON OHNO, U.S.A.
As fans of Dancing with the Stars saw, there's a sexy ruggedness behind the six-time Olympic medalist – who just needs one more win to become the most decorated American athlete at the Winter Games. Us, we could stand to see him wearing a little less.
HAN XIAOPENG, FREESTYLE SKIING (CHINA)
He won China's first ever Winter Games gold in Torino, and now Xiaopeng is a legend in China – he's even nicknamed "Rock Star." And that smile and hint of a soul patch sure don't hurt his popularity. Just his razor's feelings.
MAGNUS MOAN, NORDIC COMBINED (NORWAY)
The name says it all.