Winslet: On Corsets and Pregnancy

Kate Winslet spent numerous scenes submerged in chilly waters while filming the movie “Titanic.” In her latest role, she found herself squeezing into figure-hugging corsets to keep from looking overweight and pregnant, reports Reuters. “I just got so fat, so we used to strap everything in to make it not show. I was about six months pregnant by the end,” she told reporters at the “Enigma” premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival on Saturday. In the film, Winslet, 25, plays Hester, a dowdy code-breaker in the World War II spy thriller. “Enigma” was adapted from British author Robert Harris’s best-selling novel of the same name and tells the tale of Bletchley Park, Britain’s top-secret code-breaking unit set up to smash the famous Enigma cypher used by the German U-boats. Winslet’s co-stars include up-and-coming Scottish actor Dougray Scott, who plays genius mathematician and ace codebreaker Tom, and Saffron Burrows, who plays Claire, his bewitching ex-lover and colleague whose sudden disappearance sparks the hunt for the mole who could expose the best-kept Allied secret of the war to the Germans. Hundreds of fans turned out in the pouring rain to catch a glimpse of the stars, but those who had hoped to see producer Mick Jagger were disappointed, since the rocker was a no-show.