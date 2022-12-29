Heidi Klum Hits the Slopes in Aspen, Plus Justin Theroux in N.Y.C., Lucy Hale and More

01 of 79 Suited Up Backgrid Heidi Klum is seen hitting the slopes during a ski trip in Aspen on Dec. 28.

02 of 79 Zipping Around The image direct Justin Theroux braces for the cold in New York City dressed in a black puffer coat and beanie while riding his bicycle.

03 of 79 Coffee Break Backgrid Lucy Hale is seen leaving Erewhon Market in Sherman Oaks, California.

04 of 79 Strike a Pose The Image Direct Christine Quinn poses during a photoshoot in Los Angeles for Japanese fashion brand Annakiki.

05 of 79 Game Time MediaPunch/Shutterstock Winnie Harlow, who's dating Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma, holds a commemorative ball honoring the team's 25th year on Dec. 28.

06 of 79 Too Cool Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Natasha Lyonne is seen filming in New York City on Dec. 28.

07 of 79 Shopping Around Splash News Online Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Jutes, are seen out for some post-Christmas shopping in Studio City, California on Dec. 28.

08 of 79 Top of the Morning Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Ryan Seacrest is seen leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Dec 29.

09 of 79 Beach Mode Splash News Online Amy Schumer is seen enjoying some family time while on vacation in Saint Barts on Dec. 28.

10 of 79 Strolling Along Splash News Online Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend are seen together after grabbing lunch in Studio City on Dec. 28.

11 of 79 Fun in the Sun Splash News Online Brazilian model Izabel Goulart is all smiles at the beach in Saint Barts with German soccer player Kevin Trapp on Dec. 28.

12 of 79 Father-Son Bonding The image Direct Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell seem to be in high spirits while headed for a ski day at the slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 28.

13 of 79 Soaking in Some Sun Backgrid Actor Mark Wahlberg looks super fit as he enjoys a beach day at Sandy Lane in Barbados on Dec. 27.

14 of 79 Getting Some Grub The Image Direct Derek Hough and fiance Hayley Erbert are spotted out grabbing a bite in Los Angeles on Dec. 27.

15 of 79 Bundle Up Backgrid Padma Lakshimi is spotted weathering the elements in a long black puffer coat with a fur-lined hood in N.Y.C on Dec. 28.

16 of 79 Sweet Moments Cole Burston/Getty Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the Toronto Raptors vs. L.A. Clippers game held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Dec. 27.

17 of 79 Romantic Stroll Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Splash News Online Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seem happily in love as they walk about her hometown in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28.

18 of 79 Having Fun Michael Simon/Shutterstock Elliot Page and Kate Walsh cheer on as the Washington Capitals play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27.

19 of 79 Holiday Cheer Backgrid Actor Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen look all loved up while holding hands after having lunch in the SoHo area of Manhattan on Christmas Day.

20 of 79 Vacay Vibes MEGA Amy Schumer and husband, Chris Fischer are all smiles while walking on the beach at the Eden Rock hotel in St Barts on Dec. 27.

21 of 79 Touch Down Splash News Online Emily Blunt is also spotted arriving down under after landing in Sydney on a private jet on Dec. 28.

22 of 79 Riding By The Image Direct In a sleek black outfit accented by a white beanie, Justin Theroux cruises on his bicycle in N.Y.C. on Dec. 27.

23 of 79 Making a Splash MEGA Stranger Things star Maya Hawke takes on the surf as she enjoys the oceans of St. Barts on Dec. 26.

24 of 79 Bad for Good Bad Bunny. Backgrid Basketball in hand, rapper Bad Bunny supports his foundation, Good Bunny, at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on Dec. 27, where he donated a total of 25,000 gifts to Puerto Rican children.

25 of 79 Touch of Color Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's younger daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, dons all black with a simple pink barrette in her hair while out and about on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles.

26 of 79 Solids & Stripes MEGA Looking beach ready in a striped robe, Amy Schumer enjoys her holiday in St. Barts on Dec. 25.

27 of 79 Latte Love The Image Direct On Dec. 26, husband-wife duo Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana have a coffee date in L.A.

28 of 79 King & Queen Matt Stroshane/Disney/Getty Katharine McPhee and David Foster make a royal appearance at the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade at Walt Disney World in Florida.

29 of 79 Gym Session Backgrid Olivia Jade Giannulli wears a full purple ensemble for a post-Christmas workout at an L.A. gym on Dec. 26.

30 of 79 Quick Call PhamousFotos/Splash News Online Eiza González keeps it chic and casual behind stylish sunglasses while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles on Dec. 26.

31 of 79 Grocery Run Backgrid After their first holiday spent with their daughter Kingsley, 3 months, Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury take a trip to Whole Foods Market on Dec. 26 in Los Angeles.

32 of 79 Mic Moment Elyse Jankowski/Getty Tiffany Haddish hits the stage at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Dec. 25.

33 of 79 Food and Fun Elyse Jankowski/Getty Tim Allen, Tom Dreesen, Ron Pearson, Frazer Smith and Shannon Morton pose for a photo at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Dec. 25.

35 of 79 Pretty in Pink Chloe Rice/Disney via Getty Meghan Trainor dazzles in pink while performing at Walt Disney World during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Dec. 25

36 of 79 Magic in the Air Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty The Black Eyed Peas perform with some furry friends at Walt Disney World during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Dec. 25

37 of 79 Gucci Gal BACKGRID Mariah Carey leaves a Gucci store in Aspen with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Dec. 23.

38 of 79 All Smiles BACKGRID Tinashe attends the last Los Angeles Lakers home game of the year at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Dec. 23.

39 of 79 Lending a Hand David Livingston/Getty Nick Cannon lends a hand at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration on Dec. 23 in L.A.

40 of 79 Courtside Couple Paras Griffin/Getty Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton attend the basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 23 in Atlanta.

41 of 79 Going Green Splash News Online Derek Hough totes a wreath home after picking it up at a shop in Studio City, California, on Dec. 22.

42 of 79 Coming Up Roses Backgrid Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz head out to dinner in style in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 22.

43 of 79 Winter Warm-up MEGA Kyle Richards looks nice and cozy while shopping in Aspen on Dec. 22.

44 of 79 Bikini Babe Splash News Online Larsa Pippen flaunts her curves during a photo shoot for PrettyLittleThing at the Wymara Resort and Villas in Turks and Caicos.

45 of 79 Happy Faces Adam Pantozzi/Getty Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu smile for the cameras at a basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Dec. 21.

46 of 79 Beachy Keen Backgrid Mark Wahlberg enjoys some sun and surf with wife Rhea Durham on a holiday vacation to Barbados on Dec. 22.

47 of 79 One Cute Couple Backgrid Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sport matching smiles while shopping in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.

48 of 79 Sing Thing Alexander Tamargo/Getty Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony entertain the crowd during the La Ultima Vuelta LEGENDADDY Farewell Tour at FTX Arena in Miami on Dec. 22.

49 of 79 Hi in the Sky The Image Direct Goldie Hawn continues her Aspen holiday on Dec. 22.

50 of 79 Sister Act Christian Thompson/Shutterstock Ahead of the holidays, sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton enjoy a day out together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 20.

51 of 79 Up in Arms Backgrid Sylvester Stallone has some fun with photographers during a Dec. 22 shopping trip in L.A.

52 of 79 Silver Belle Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Debbie Gibson stops for a photo outside of Good Morning America's N.Y.C. studios on Dec. 22.

53 of 79 For the Kids Courtesy Idina Menzel hosts a sing-a-long and live reading for her children's book Loud Mouse (co-written with sister, Cara Menzel) at CAMP L.A.

54 of 79 Star Sighting Michael Priest Photography Daniel Craig is pictured at the 92nd Street Y in New York City where he discusses his new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Dec. 19.

55 of 79 Say Cheese Justin Kase Photography/Shutterstock Shaquille O'Neal shows off his pearly whites while attending the Shaq-A-Clause Pop Up Toy Giveaway in East Point, Georgia, on Dec 21.

56 of 79 Cute Couple Backgrid Zooey Deschanel and her beau, Jonathan Scott, smile as they leave an intimate dinner with friends in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 21.

57 of 79 Box Office Celebration Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Sigourney Weaver attends a special luncheon celebrating Avatar: The Way of Water in New York City on Dec. 20.

58 of 79 Happy in Love The Image Direct Rebel Wilson looks ultra chic while strolling around Aspen with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, on Dec. 21.

59 of 79 Biker Cool Backgrid Actor Keanu Reeves and his signature smolder are spotted after a motorcycle ride with friends in Malibu, California, on Dec. 21.

60 of 79 Fashion Forward Backgrid Kylie Jenner shows off an all-black ensemble and striking red lip while enjoying a night out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20.

61 of 79 Keeping It Low Backgrid Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler keep a low profile while running errands in Los Feliz, California, on Dec. 21.

62 of 79 Happy Day Courtesy Rapper 21 Savage is photographed attending the proclamation ceremony of "21 Savage Day" in Decatur, Georgia, on Dec. 21.

63 of 79 Picture Perfect The Image Direct Kate Hudson strikes a pose on top of a horse during a photo shoot in Aspen on Dec. 21.

64 of 79 Going Strong Backgrid Sylvester Stallone gets in some retail therapy with his wife Jennifer Flavin in Calabasas, California, on Dec. 20.

65 of 79 All Stars Dave Benett/Getty Sir Ian McKellen, James Corden and John Bishop pose after the matinee performance of Mother Goose at Duke Of York's Theatre on Dec. 21 in London.

66 of 79 On Trend Janet Mayer/Startraks Lea Michele rocks a light blue puffer jacket while out and about in New York City on Dec. 21.

67 of 79 Simple Elegance Courtesy Max Mara Nicky Hilton Rothschild looks chic as ever while striking a pose at a Max Mara event on Dec. 21 in Aspen.

68 of 79 Keeping It Casual Backgrid Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin goes on a coffee run in Bel Air on Dec. 21.

69 of 79 Cozy in Colorado Backgrid New mom Rebel Wilson bundles up while at the Aspen World Snow Polo Championship in downtown Aspen on Dec. 20.

70 of 79 Night Out Splash News Online Joe Jonas leaves Ronnie Scotts while in London with family and friends on Dec. 20.

71 of 79 On the Carpet Araya Doheny/Getty Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Dec. 20 in Los Angeles.

73 of 79 On the Slopes Backgrid Bella Hadid enjoys a day of skiing in Aspen on Dec. 19.

74 of 79 'Tis the Season Madison McGaw/BFA Nicky Hilton danced the night away at luxury fashion brand L'AGENCE's Christmas party held at Mariah Carey's Christmas Special Show on Dec. 13.

75 of 79 Camera Shy Blitz Pictures/INSTARimages.com Rocco Ritchie goes for a stroll in London on Dec. 19.

76 of 79 Feeling Merry Michael Simon/startraks Brooke Burke tapes a holiday segment for the Brooke Burke Body App in Malibu, California, on Dec. 20.

77 of 79 Festive Fashion MEGA In a red minidress, Christie Brinkley stuns on a night out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.

78 of 79 Sun & Surf MEGA While vacationing in St. Barts with her husband, Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer dips into the Caribbean Sea.