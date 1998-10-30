Wilt & Cupid

From the publishers who brought you “Gluttony: More Is More” (Red Rock Press) now comes another deadly sin in book form — and just in time for Valentine’s Day. “Lust, Love and Longing,” by New York writer Eileen Morgan, covers love gods, aphrodisiacs and advice on love through the ages, from the original Latin lover, Ovid, to Internet romance expert “Breakup Girl.” “The corker,” Morgan told The PEOPLE Daily, “is that Cupid was a married man — and quite a hunk. Only as his myth aged did he shrink into the cherub we know today.” Morgan also fearlessly names the No. 1 champion lover in all history. The winner: the late basketball star Wilt Chamberlain, who once boasted 20,000 conquests. He wasn’t called “The Stilt” for nothing.