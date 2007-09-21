Wilmer Valderrama Gets Creative in the Kitchen

Wilmer Valderrama is one of Hollywood’s hottest young bachelors, but he also has a domestic side – he’s a serious cook.

“A lot of my friends and I have like cook days where we just go on the grill and just invent and make up stuff,” he told PEOPLE at Thursday night’s USO World Gala in Washington, D.C.

Valderrama runs several restaurants and is set to open a new eatery with pal Nick Lachey. The 27-year old says his cooking is constantly improving thanks to his endeavors: “I learned more now that I own the restaurants.”

So what’s his specialty? “I’m more of a South American guy. So I’m more of like rice, you know, yucca, arepas – It’s our version of tortillas,” said the actor, whose family is from Venezuela.

Valderrama, who entertained troops in Germany and South Korea this year on USO tours, presented Sgt. Justin Clough with the award for Marine Corps member of the year.

Other stars at the black-tie event included Craig Ferguson, host of CBS’s The Late, Late Show, John Ondrasik, lead singer of Five for Fighting, comedian Jeff Ross, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, and fighter Tito Ortiz.

