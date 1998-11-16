Williams in Web TV Show

People Staff
November 16, 1998 12:00 AM

Many celebrities have their own web sites, but web shows? Comic and actor Robin Williams, who first impressed viewers on TV (“Mork and Mindy”) before succeeding in film, is now going after the web audience. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Williams announced at the Consumer Electronics Trade Show in Las Vegas on Thursday that he will host a half-hour weekly show on the Internet. “I love reaching out to audiences directly,” said Williams. “I support artists having control over their material.”

