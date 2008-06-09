William and Harry's Double Date

Princes William and Harry proved that they’re a hit with the ladies – by taking their girlfriends on a double date to a boxing match.

William’s girlfriend Kate Middleton, 26, winced and appeared squeamish as one of their best friends, James “The Badger” Meade, took a whack in a charity fight Saturday night.

With the prince, 25, opting to stand on a chair at his table, his girlfriend of five years (wearing an Issa dress) caught the action ringside. Unfortunately, their shouts of “Badger, Badger” failed to spur Meade to victory in his bout.

Meanwhile, double-daters Harry, 23, and Chelsy Davy, 22, sat at an adjoining table, alongside Holly Branson, the daughter of Virgin tycoon Sir Richard.

William’s table included Jessica “Jecca” Craig – who has been linked with the prince in the past, and was there to support her boyfriend Hugh “The Hitman” Crossley. (There seemed no animosity between Middleton and Craig, who were spotted chatting happily).

A Perfect Evening

The fights were part of the Boodles Boxing Ball, an evening of entertainment benefiting the Starlight charity, which grants wishes for terminally and seriously ill children. After dinner, cystic fibrosis sufferer Bianca Nicolas got her wish to sing live in front of a live audience – and she got to have a private chat with William, too.

“It was a perfect evening – it had a bit of everything,” organizer Charlie Gilkes told PEOPLE. “It all started quite calmly and quite serious. But when the boxing started it turned raucous.”

The close-to-800 guests (who coughed up $200 a ticket) then danced until 3 a.m. to the DJ Rusty Egan.

The next day, Harry took to the polo field in Cirencester, Gloucestershire – with Davy cheering him on from a blue gazebo tent. (The two split briefly last November, but reunited after Harry’s tour of duty in Afghanistan.) Alas, Harry’s Umbogo team lost to Laird.

The event, sponsored by The Dorchester hotel, benefited two of Harry’s favorite causes: Sentebale and MapAction. It also benefited a charity established in honor of a late friend, Henry van Straubenzee.

• Reporting by MONIQUE JESSEN