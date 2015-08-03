Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

Will Smith is reassuring fans that he and Jada Pinkett Smith are not getting divorced.

The actor shot down rumors on Facebook Monday, promising to reveal the news himself if he and his wife of 17 years, whom he lovingly refers to as his “Queen,” ever decided to part.

“Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to foolishness. (Because it’s contagious),” he writes. But, after receiving what he calls “deepest condolences” from numerous people, he decided to set the record straight.

“So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness… Jada and I are…NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!” he states.

Pinkett Smith also addressed divorce rumors in a recent interview with American Way Magazine: “Every year there’s a new [divorce rumor], and I’m like, ‘Here we go. Get ready. Are ya holdin’ on tight?’ ”

“Marriages go through shifts,” the actress, 43, said. “And relationships go through shifts because in life things shift. So people are automatically like, ‘What’s going on? They must be getting a divorce.’ Well, no. But when people feel those shifts and there’s a mystery, they have to fill it with something.”

But the actress and mother of two says being under a microscope isn’t the biggest problem she could have. Referring to her difficult childhood, Smith told the magazine that there are worse things than the glare of the limelight.

“I’m thankful for the Hollywood scrutiny, that that’s my problem,” Pinkett said. “There are mothers out there losing their sons, their husbands, their daughters. I’m blessed. So scrutinize me. I’ll take that any day over what the majority of my people are dealing with on a daily basis. I dare not complain. Hollywood scrutiny has nothing on what I’ve survived just to be here.”

Even the couple’s daughter, Willow Smith, weighed in on the incessant speculation, taking to Twitter Tuesday to give her two cents.

“The media thinks my parents are getting divorced like every second hahaha!” she wrote.

In June, Pinkett Smith – who recently starred in Magic Mike XXL – told PEOPLE that while her costars in the film, Matt Bomer and Stephen Boss, are easy on the eyes, she only has eyes for her husband.

“Well, you know what? I got a beautiful man that lays beside me at night, and I don’t really have a need for wet dreams because I have a pretty beautiful reality,” she said.