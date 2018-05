Eric McCormack, the Will of “Will & Grace,” isn’t the only one of the sitcom’s stars to be hitting the Great White Way. While McCormack steps into Prof. Harold Hill’s shoes in the hit revival of “The Music Man” next week, Sean Hayes, who plays Jack, is now due in “Seussical the Musical.” The New York Post says that he’ll play the Cat in the Hat, a chapeau that was once filled by Rosie O’Donnell. At the moment, Cathy Rigby is wearing it.