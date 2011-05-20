Why Michael Bublé Is Marrying His Wife – Again

Michael Bublé is gearing up for his second wedding – to the woman who’s already his wife.

Slightly more than a month after his March 31 wedding to Argentine actress Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre, the Canadian crooner is going for double the fun in a sequel ceremony this weekend in his home country – with 500 of their closest friends and family, no less.

“We’re both nervous, but we’re excited,” Bublé, 35, tells Entertainment Tonight Canada. “It’s just another excuse to celebrate our love, have a few drinks and to dance all night.”

Not that their first wedding was lacking, he says of his Buenos Aires ceremony, which was sealed with a celebration in a mansion outside the Argentine capital. “It was a great night – really, a beautiful night,” Bublé says. “Her family is so special and my family is so special that when they came together, we danced ’til 7 a.m.”

He adds that his wife, who sparkled in a violet dress and silver high heels, “looked so gorgeous and, ah, we were just saying before the cameras turned on that everyone says, ‘Marriage – nothing changes. Oh, it’s just a piece of paper.’ But I love her more. It’s obviously more serious, and you make some promises that are more important to keep.”

But the newlywed wasn’t just gushing about Lopilato, 23. Fresh off their three week-long honeymoon, he quips, it was time for another vacation – from each other.

“If I look like I’m content, it’s because she’s been in Argentina for a week and I’ve been [in Canada],” he says, with a laugh. “We love each other so much, we totally need a break. By the end [of the honeymoon], you want to kill each other.”

All kidding aside, “I’m happy,” he says. “I think she feels the same way, too.”

