Why Johnny Can't Write

The pens used by US senators to pledge impartial justice in President Clinton’s impeachment trial contain a misprint. Instead of “United States Senator,” the writing on the pens says “Untied States Senator,” reports the Associated Press. “The Senate is like any good customer of ours, and we will reprint the order and make things right,” said Michele Szynal, a spokeswoman for The Gillette Co.’s Stationery Products Group. Each of the 100 senators was offered a black and silver Parker Vector pen with which to sign the pledge in the Senate chamber last week.