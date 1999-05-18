Who's Been Sleeping in Brad's Bed?

Police arrested a woman they say managed to slip into Brad Pitt’s Southern California home, stay there for 10 hours and dress herself in the actor’s clothing. Athena Marie Rolando, 19, was arrested Thursday morning in an upstairs bedroom of Pitt’s home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She had slipped through an open window shortly after midnight, police said. She was wearing a blue hat, green sweatshirt, black sweat pants and tennis shoes belonging to Pitt. Police said the woman put on the clothes because she was cold. Pitt wasn’t home at the time, said his publicist. Rolando, jailed on $500 bail, is being investigated for trespassing, a misdemeanor.