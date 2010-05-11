Who Is Lea Michele's Broadway Star Beau?

“Contrary to belief,” Lea Michele said recently, “guys are not blowing up my phone trying to date me at the moment. I am very happy, I’ll say that. But I will never tell if I am dating someone.”

Well, it seems like the Glee star is – and his name is Theo Stockman.

But who is he? Not only is Stockman the handsome young man she was snapped kissing at a recent New York gala celebrating Time‘s 100 Most Influential People issue, but he’s an actor now appearing in Broadway’s American Idiot as well.

Ever supportive, Michele, 23, has already been seen at the show, and told one reporter that she was planning to spend the summer in New York, being a “Broadway groupie.” The two also know some of the same people, including Stockman’s American Idiot castmate John Gallagher Jr., who costarred with Michele in the musical Spring Awakening.

Like Michele, who stars as Rachel Berry on the hit Fox show, Stockman is also comfortable in front of a camera. The New York University Tisch School of the Arts grad has already appeared on Cupid and 30 Rock.

And while Michele s friend (and current Glee costar) Jonathan Groff recently told USA Today that in lieu of hitting the clubs, the actress rents movies, it seems like she’d have no trouble taking advice from Stockman, who lists flicks like Taxi Driver and Harold and Maude as his favorites on his Facebook page.

Ironically enough, however, is what’s missing from his Facebook page under his favorite TV shows. He likes Freaks and Geeks, Little Britain and Eastbound & Down – but is he watching Glee?

Theo Stockman and Lea Michele at the Time gala PatrickMcMullan/Sipa

When reached, a rep for the actor had no comment.