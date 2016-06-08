Who Is Alicia Etheredge-Brown? 5 Things to Know About Bobby Brown's Wife

"I'm very happy right now," he told Robin Roberts during an emotional 20/20 interview on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Bobby cried discussing the loss of Bobbi Kristina and his volatile romance with ex-wife Whitney Houston, he revealed he's found a new lease on life – thanks to his "beautiful wife."

The game-changing woman in question? Alicia-Etheredge Brown, whom he wed in 2012 in Hawaii after getting engaged during Bobby's performance at Funk Fest in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2010.

Bobby and Alicia now share two children, Bodhi, 11 months, and Cassius, 7, with a third on the way.

Here's everything you need to know about the woman he calls "brilliant."

1. Bobby and Alicia first met before he even knew Houston.

Before Bobby's tumultuous 14-year marriage to Houston, he was just a rising teen star "kicking it" with friends – like Alicia.

"We met many years ago, many years ago," Bobby told Access Hollywood in 2012. "I believe I was about 18, and we were at a dance place, where people just go and work out their new moves … I met her there, and we became friends, we all hung out."

He continued, "Then I ended up getting married, and after me getting divorced, for some strange reason, I saw her again and sparks flew."

2. She's Bobby's manager.

Alicia is more than just Bobby's wife – she also helps keep his career on track.

First signing on to his team in 2008, Alicia has served as Bobby's manager ever since. "She's worked with Macy Gray and Magic Johnson and people like that," Brown gushed to Complex in 2012. "She's just a brilliant lady."

Mixing business and pleasure doesn't always go as planned, however, Alicia admitted to Roberts.

"Yes, there is always conflict at times that arises … and I think it's just when the two overlap," she said.

3. She helped Bobby get his "passion back".

Bobby credits a big part of his life transformation to Alicia, whom he told People in 2011 helped him get back "his passion back for music, for loving myself."

"I'm a better person, so I can be a better partner and father," he said, adding, "She makes me want to live."

In Tuesday's interview, Alicia admitted of Bobby, "He has good days and bad days and he struggles like everybody else."

The solution? Her understanding and prayer: "he has really strong faith."

4. She's been through tough times as well.

In 2012, Etheredge-Brown was hospitalized after suffering a seizure at the couple's hotel room in Kissimmee, Florida, while Brown was doing a soundcheck for a New Edition show.

""The report that my wife was rushed to the hospital is true. She is recovering and is in good spirits and doing well. Please keep my family in your prayers," Brown later tweeted.

However, in addition her husband, Etheredge-Brown can also lean on her close family for support.

Alicia has a sister, Kim Etheredge, the co-founder of hair product line Mixed Chicks. The pair are often together, and Kim is a frequent subject on Alicia's social media pages.

Alicia and Kim also have a younger brother Justin, who recently graduated from college.

5. She leads Bobby in yoga and meditation.

When Bobby is down, Alicia relies on things like meditation, yoga and self-help books to bring his spirits up, she previously told PEOPLE.