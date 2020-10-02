Who Are the Sexiest Men Alive? Vote Now!

It's time to make your heart heard when it comes to Hollywood's hottest! Weigh in on which guys are sexiest in all the categories that count

Voting is now closed. Stay tuned for the results in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, on stands 11/20

Celebrity Couples Who Were Engaged But Never Made It Down the Aisle in 2020
Celebrity // October 20, 2020
Sexiest Man Alive From John Legend to Richard Gere: See All the Sexiest Man Alive Covers
Celebrity // October 01, 2020
Sexiest Man Alive Dwayne Johnson Is Holding on to His Sexiest Man Alive Win, and Everything Else PEOPLE's Sexiest Have Said About The Title
Celebrity // October 01, 2020
Exclusive Chelsea Clinton Opens Up About Spending Summer with Her Parents, Mom Guilt and 6-Year-Old Daughter Charlotte's Idol //
Parents // October 23, 2020

Popular in Celebrity

Photos: YouTube, Getty, Getty, Instagram, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Lawrence K. Jackson/Instagram, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Karamo Brown, Armie Hammer/Getty, Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Patrick Mahomes/Getty, Shutterstock, Daniele Venturelli/Getty , Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Chris Olsen/Instagram, Julian Burzynski/Instagram, Getty, Ian Paget/Instagram, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Splash News, Splash News, Splash News, Splash News, Splash News
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com