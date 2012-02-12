Whitney Houston's PEOPLE Covers
From chart-topping success to her rocky marriage, look back at how the singer made headlines
May 19, 1986
A Song in Her Heart
The Headline: Our Eighth Annual Readers' Poll Propels Dynamite Whitney Houston to Center Stage – and Puts a Host of Others in Their Proper Place
December 18, 1995
Not Who You Think She Is
The Headline: How Does Pop Diva Whitney Houston Survive Her Stormy Marriage and Pressure-Packed Career? Maybe by Being Tougher Than Dirt
March 18, 1996
What's Wrong with This Picture?
The Headline: Exclusion of Minorities Has Become a Way of Life in Hollywood
January 18, 1999
To Have, and Have a Lot
The Headline: They Get It All – Manor Homes, Designer Clothes, Devoted Minions and Spellbound Fans – For a Song
April 17, 2000
Star Blight
The Headline: Her Reputation Marred by a Series of Missed Performances and Strange Appearances, Whitney Houston Faces a Fresh Round of Rumors