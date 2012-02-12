Whitney Houston's PEOPLE Covers

From chart-topping success to her rocky marriage, look back at how the singer made headlines

By People Staff Updated February 09, 2022 09:43 PM

1 of 5

May 19, 1986

A Song in Her Heart
The Headline: Our Eighth Annual Readers' Poll Propels Dynamite Whitney Houston to Center Stage – and Puts a Host of Others in Their Proper Place

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

December 18, 1995

Not Who You Think She Is
The Headline: How Does Pop Diva Whitney Houston Survive Her Stormy Marriage and Pressure-Packed Career? Maybe by Being Tougher Than Dirt

3 of 5

March 18, 1996

What's Wrong with This Picture?
The Headline: Exclusion of Minorities Has Become a Way of Life in Hollywood

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 5

January 18, 1999

To Have, and Have a Lot
The Headline: They Get It All – Manor Homes, Designer Clothes, Devoted Minions and Spellbound Fans – For a Song

Advertisement

5 of 5

April 17, 2000

Star Blight
The Headline: Her Reputation Marred by a Series of Missed Performances and Strange Appearances, Whitney Houston Faces a Fresh Round of Rumors

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff