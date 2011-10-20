Which Supermodel Partied with Cameron Diaz at Studio 54?

People Staff
October 20, 2011 06:00 AM

File under: new friends? Cameron Diaz and supermodel Naomi Campbell relived the good old days at Studio 54 in New York during a SiriusXM soiree. The ladies chatted and danced the night away together at the ’70s-themed bash, which marked the launch of Studio 54 Radio. And it was a star-studded affair: Bethenny Frankel twirled by on the dance floor along with Bravo’s Andy Cohen. Also there: Ryan Phillippe and Keith Richards. – Carlos Greer

