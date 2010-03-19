The second installment on the Twilight series will be released Saturday

Which New Moon Scene Are You Dying to Watch Again?

There’s still a little over three months to go until Eclipse hits theaters, but fans searching for a Twilight fix should look no further than Saturday’s DVD release of New Moon.

The second film in The Twilight Saga, saw Jacob (Taylor Lautner) transform from Bella’s (Kristen Stewart)’s best friend to aspiring boyfriend – not to mention into a wolf! – and found Edward (Robert Pattinson) facing the wrath of the vampire world’s ruling elders, the dangerous Volturi.

