Where Is He Now?

Art Carney, permanently perched high atop the American pop culture pantheon for his portrayal of Ed Norton, the sewer-worker neighbor of Ralph Kramden (Jackie Gleason) on the TV classic “The Honeymooners,” is alive and well — and coming back to TV. Carney, 81, who won the Best Actor Oscar for 1974’s “Harry and Tonto” (for which he beat out Jack Nicholson in “Chinatown”), has been keeping a low profile. His last TV appearance was in 1995, for a tribute to “Honeymooners” costar Audrey Meadows. Still, Carney has donned his old Ed Norton vest and pork pie hat for a series of intros that will begin airing on TV Land on March 13. He’ll introduce the cable network’s “Honeymooners” episodes. Hey, hey, hey, Ralphie boy. With additional reporting by Sean Griffin.