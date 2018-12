“Big Bird,” said Caroll Spinney, “opened my mind and nurtured my soul.” From the show’s 1969 debut, the puppeteer inhabited the yellow costume imagined by series creator Jim Henson. At 84, Spinney — who also gave life, and voice, to Oscar the Grouch — has announced his retirement.

He said in a statement that “the guardianship” of both “alter egos” has been entrusted to handpicked actors. “He can be all things that children are,” Spinney told The New York Times, of 8-ft., 2-in., Big Bird’s irresistible character. “He can learn with the kids.”