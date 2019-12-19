From Oreos to the Olympics: What We're Looking Forward to in 2020

The year ahead has plenty to get excited about, from a new theme park to a new TV network
By People Staff
December 19, 2019 02:55 PM

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be coheadliners Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Chip & Jo's New Network

Perry Hagopian

In October the Magnolia Network will launch with the entire library of Fixer Upper episodes and new shows like Home on the Road with singers Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez.

Legoland New York

With seven themed lands and some 50 rides and attractions, the largest Legoland ever built opens in Goshen, New York, on July 4.

Presidential Election

Alex Wong/Getty; Derek White/Shutterstock; Ethan Miller/Getty; Bauzen/GC Images

Remember to vote on Nov. 3.

Movie Sequels

Patti Perret/Orion Pictures

Reese Witherspoon reprises her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3 on May 8, Tom Cruise stars with Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly in Top Gun: Maverick on June 26 and Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back in Bill & Ted Face the Music on Aug. 21.

 

Meryl Streep Cohosts the Met Gala

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Columbia Pictures/Shutterstock

The theme? “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

Leap Year

Getty

Some 20-year-old you know will be turning 5.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

Disney

The new attraction comes to Epcot’s France Pavilion at Disney World next summer. You’ll shrink to the size of Remy and race through Gusteau’s restaurant.

New Paint Colors

Paint brands are already promoting their 2020 hues! From left, Sherwin Williams: Naval, a rich navy; Benjamin Moore: First Light, a soft pink; Behr: Back to Nature, a grassy green.

Property Brothers Magazine

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Next month Drew and Jonathan Scott launch a quarterly lifestyle magazine called Reveal.

New Oreos

Nabisco

Coming next month: Caramel Coconut and Chocolate Marshmallow.

Summer Olympics

Courtesy NBC Olympics

The Tokyo games kick off July 24 and run through Aug. 9

Barack Obama's Memoir

The Obama Foundation

His fourth book is expected to be released during the presidential campaign.

Aha

The Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola’s first new brand in more than a decade arrives in March. Aha is a caffeinated, flavored sparkling water.

