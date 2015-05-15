What Do Jamie Foxx and Jack Nicholson Do When They Get Together? Take Selfies of Course!
The Oscar-winning actor and singer reveals the Hollywood heavyweight had him totally starstruck
It might not be the most obvious pairing, but when you put Jamie Foxx and Jack Nicholson together, it’s sure to be a good time.
Foxx, who releases his new album Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses on May 18, revealed his last starstruck moment when he chatted with PEOPLE about One Last Thing – and it was a memorable one!
“That would be hanging with Jack Nicholson in the Hamptons at this charity event,” said Foxx with a laugh. “And did I talk to him – are you kidding me? Of course. We took selfies.”
Foxx, 47, is certainly no stranger to A-list names other than his own. The singer belted out the National Anthem for everyone from Jake Gyllenhaal to Tom Brady and Ben Affleck at the Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fight of the century.
RELATED VIDEO: Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Dating?
For Jamie Foxx’s One Last Thing interview, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now