The Oscar-winning actor and singer reveals the Hollywood heavyweight had him totally starstruck

What Do Jamie Foxx and Jack Nicholson Do When They Get Together? Take Selfies of Course!

It might not be the most obvious pairing, but when you put Jamie Foxx and Jack Nicholson together, it’s sure to be a good time.

Foxx, who releases his new album Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses on May 18, revealed his last starstruck moment when he chatted with PEOPLE about One Last Thing – and it was a memorable one!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“That would be hanging with Jack Nicholson in the Hamptons at this charity event,” said Foxx with a laugh. “And did I talk to him – are you kidding me? Of course. We took selfies.”

RELATED VIDEO: Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Dating?