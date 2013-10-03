What Always Makes Queen Latifah Cry?

The star, 43, loves riding motorcycles, sleeping in and looking good, and chatted with PEOPLE about the last times she’s done things.

I last rode my motorcycle …

Last week – I have them on both coasts. I love riding, even if it’s just my Vespa. You just zip and do your thing. I find there’s a different awareness when I ride; it connects me to my senses and to God.

Last moment of bliss

This morning at my home in Jersey when I slept in. I love my bed here. My house borders horse farms, and I can look out my window and see the horses and the new colts. It’s really peaceful.

Last time I cried

Watching an episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life. This family was in crisis, and the husband started talking and crying and it just made me cry. I’m a sucker for a man who cries. It just gets to me.

Last thing I borrowed

Yesterday I borrowed a pair of sunglasses from my makeup artist. It was supersunny, and I had to give them back and I didn’t want to. They were Tom Ford’s, and they fit me perfectly!