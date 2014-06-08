Patrick Wilson has earned the right to at least a week without drummer jokes

Drummers catch a lot of flack. Every musician has at least one drummer joke in their back pocket, but we’d like to see some power-hungry lead guitarist do this.

At a Weezer concert in St. Augustine, Florida, Friday, drummer Patrick Wilson looked to be squarely in the path of an oncoming Frisbee thrown by a fan.

Wilson, being the true pro that he is, casually reaches up, catches the Frisbee, and discards it, all without dropping a beat. The crowd roars, and lead singer Rivers Cuomo looks a little confused, though he later caught on, Tweeting about the incident.

This’ll keep us from making drummer jokes for at least a week or so.