WEEK IN REVIEW: Diddy Aims for Broadway

STAGE DIDDY: Sean "P. Diddy" Combs may be heading to Broadway, stepping into a role originated by Sidney Poitier in 1959, that of angry young Walter Lee Younger in Lorraine Hansberry’s acclaimed drama, “A Raisin in the Sun,” reported the New York Post. A Broadway revival is purportedly due to open this spring, with its producer, David Binder, telling the paper, “Most big stars won’t audition at all, but Sean was exactly the opposite.” Before being hired, Combs, 33, had to be approved by the director, the casting director and the rep for the Hansberry estate.

SOLE SURVIVOR: “Survivor: Pearl Islands” has its freshly minted $1 million winner: Sandra Diaz-Twine, a married mother of two from the Northwest, who wept when her name was announced on Sunday night’s three-hour finale of the CBS reality series. Diaz-Twine, 29, an office worker for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, beat Lillian Morris, 51, the tearful Scoutmaster from the Cincinnati area, in a 6-1 vote that was tallied live from CBS’s Television City in Los Angeles.

LUTHER’S HOPES: Luther Vandross, 52, may still be recovering from a debilitating stroke that fell him last April, but his record label president says the artist is so excited about his five Grammy nominations (for his album “Dance With My Father”) that he wants to attend the Feb. 8 ceremony. “He would be eager to go if the doctors clear it,” J Record boss Clive Davis told the Associated Press. “There is a possibility. I would not hold out hope one way or the other.”

OZZY UP: Ozzy Osbourne‘s wife Sharon says he’s joking with his hospital nurses and even asked two for their hands in marriage after his Dec. 8 near-death experience after toppling off an all-terrain bike on his English country estate. Still, says the MTV matriarch, the 55-year-old Ozzy may require up to six months to recover from his injuries. “But he will be back, he’s not going anywhere. He’ll be ordering everybody around, don’t worry,” Sharon Osbourne, 51, told Britain’s ITV television.