WEEK IN REVIEW: Anthony, Wife Split

SINGER SPLITS: Marc Anthony and his wife of 26 months, former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, have broken up, the singer’s production company confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday. The two had married in May 2000 in Las Vegas and have a 16-month-old son, Christian Anthony Muniz. Anthony, 33, also has a daughter, Arianna, born in 1994, whose mother is his former girlfriend Debbie Rosado. No further details regarding the marital breakup were reported.

LONG LIVE ROCK: Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, the two surviving members of The Who, decided to resume their scheduled three-month U.S. tour following the death of bassist John Entwistle, they said in a statement on Townshend’s Web site. Entwistle, who had been with the band for nearly four decades, died last Thursday of an apparent heart attack in his Las Vegas hotel room a night before the tour was to have kicked off. “The band decided to recommence the tour beginning at the Hollywood Bowl,” said the message on the guitarist’s Web site. British session player Pino Palladino, who previously has collaborated with Townshend on some solo projects, filled in for Entwhistle.

MUSIC’S LOSS: Hollywood is mourning the loss of enduring singing legend Rosemary Clooney, whose popularity in the ’50s rivaled those of her crooning male counterparts, Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby. Clooney, 74 — who starred with Crosby in the 1954 holiday classic “White Christmas” and whose Top 10 hits included “Come on-a My House,” “This Old House” and “Hey, There” — died of lung cancer last Saturday at her Beverly Hills home, with family members at her side, reported the Associated Press. In addition to her husband, former Hollywood dancer Dante DiPaolo (whom she wed in 1996) and her five children (by former husband Jose Ferrer), Clooney is survived by her brother, Nick Clooney (father of George Clooney); a sister, Gail Clooney Darley; and 10 grandchildren.

THIEF CAGED: Robert N. Clerkin, an airman stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, was convicted of stealing Nicolas Cage’s $100,000 1989 Porsche 911, Associated Press reported. Last January, Missouri Water Patrol divers discovered the vehicle inside the Lake of the Ozarks, submerged under 12 feet of water. The car had been missing for a month after it was stolen from a parking lot in a St. Louis suburb while it was being transported on a trailer going from California to Pennsylvania. Clerkin, 20, has already started to serve a six-month sentence in the stockade.

STEVEN SNIPPED: “Men in Black II” does not feature the filmmaker in the baseball cap. The New York Times reported that a satiric vignette about Steven Spielberg did not make it to the final cut of the sequel to the 1997 sci-fi comedy starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The scene, says The Times, was shot for inclusion at the very beginning of the film, and “MIB II” director Barry Sonnenfeld, 49, described it as featuring a space alien opening a magazine, stumbling across a photo of “E.T” director Spielberg and reacting negatively. As Spielberg, 55, told The Times, “Barry said, ‘Would you mind if an alien spit green goo in your face?’ I said, ‘Could it be yellow?’ That’s how Barry let me know he was going to make fun of me in the movie.”