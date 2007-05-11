WEEK AHEAD: Vegas Goes Country!

Here’s a preview of what’s coming up this week in entertainment:
Academy of Country Music Awards
What: Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Kelly Clarkson and more will take over Las Vegas for the 42nd annual show.
When: May 15; on CBS at 8 p.m. ET
Highlights: Watch for a duet between Clarkson and host Reba McEntire – and another showdown between Underwood and Faith Hill, both up for top female vocalist.
Don’t Hassel the Hoff: The Autobiography
What: Producers star David Hasselhoff‘s long-overdue autobiography – sure to be a bestseller in Germany.
When: May 15
Highlights: In Chapter 16, called “Planet Baywatch,” he writes: “Baywatch might not have been the show Shakespeare would have written if he’d lived in Malibu, but we covered a third of the world’s surface – and the rest was water.”
Cannes Film Festival
What: The 60th annual glitzy film fest will draw the Angelina and Brads of the world to the South of France.
When: May 16-May 27
Highlights: Look out for buzz around Ocean’s Thirteen starring Matt Damon, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, while Angelina Jolie’s new film, A Mighty Heart, based on the life of slain reporter Daniel Pearl and his widow, Mariane, will also screen.
Gilmore Girls Series Finale
What: After seven seasons of banter, the CW show finally says goodbye.
When: May 15; on the CW at 8 p.m. ET.
Highlights: Will things end happy for the folks in Stars Hollow? In “Bon Voyage,” watch as Rory (Alexis Bledel) starts off on her career as a political journalist, while the town comes out for a big bash.
Picks of the Week
Movies: (in theaters May 11) Georgia Rule, starring Lindsay Lohan, Jane Fonda and Felicity Huffman.
• Writes PEOPLE’s critic Leah Rozen: “Lohan proves again that she is a remarkable young actress, one able to shift emotional gears with impressive fluidity.”
• Also out: (on DVD May 15) Pan’s Labyrinth
Music: (in stores May 15) Gretchen Wilson‘s One of the Boys
• Writes PEOPLE’s critic Chuck Arnold: “Wilson is still a redneck woman through and through.”
• Also out: Wilco‘s Sky Blue Sky