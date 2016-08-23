Third Times the Charm! Why Ciara and Russell Wilson's Wedding Was Rescheduled Twice

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s picturesque wedding was well worth the wait.

Nearly two months after the couple exchanged vows in a stunning wedding at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, U.K., their wedding planner, Mindy Weiss, is sharing new details about their big day – like that it was rescheduled several times!

“I did the whole thing – three times,” Weiss reveals in an interview with The Knot. “They were first getting married in North Carolina, but they called it off due to the transgender bathroom laws. But it was really done.”

While Ciara’s one-of-a-kind Cavalli Couture gown with chantilly lace, floral appliqué and a 13-foot train (that just so happened to be too long to fit inside the chapel) designed by Peter Dundas could have easily stolen the runway during fashion week, saying ‘I Do’ under the city lights was taken off the table, too.

“They were gonna go to Paris and it ended up being [Couture] Fashion Week,” says Weiss. “And it was really difficult.”

Well, third times the charm.

“We ended up in London,” says Weiss. “They wanted to be away. And we found a castle that was an hour out of Liverpool and they had about 110 guests … It was kind of short notice because they kept switching around, but they had a lot of people show up.”

“I knew Ciara because of La La [Anthony] who’s married to Melo (Carmelo Anthony),” says Weiss.

“I knew all the girls,” Weiss continues about the bridal party, which also included Serena Williams, but she was unable to make the wedding in person due to Wimbledon. “When they’re bridesmaids, you become close with the bridesmaids too. They’re all so lovely. When I say lovely, kind, spiritual, low-maintenance, all of them.”