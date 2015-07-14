This D.C. Weatherman Delivers a Memorable Forecast, in the Form of Taylor Swift Lyrics

This just in: Washington, D.C.’s local weatherman can work Taylor Swift lyrics into a forecast like no other.

Ahead of Swift’s D.C. concert on Monday night, Mike Thomas – the morning meteorologist at a local Fox news affiliate – gave viewers his usual weather predictions, but with this. sick. beat.

“This rain keeps on cruising. Can’t stop, won’t stop movin’ the question then becomes: ‘Hey, are we out of the woods yet, are we in the clear yet?’ ” Thomas playfully recites to the camera.

As is the case with plenty of videos featuring colorful on-air hosts, the weatherman’s forecast went viral, and it even caught the attention of Swift herself.

“Never change, Mike the weatherman. Never change,” she Tweeted with a link to the clip.

“If it does rain,” Thomas says at the end of the video, “just shake, shake all that rain off and go back to dancing like you’re 22.”

Ahead of Tuesday night’s concert, Thomas shared his forecast on Twitter – but sadly it’s looking like screaming, crying, perfect storms: