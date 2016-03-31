Watch as Rat Crawls on Sleeping Subway Passenger's Neck

It’s safe to say this subway rider might consider cabs for some time after his most recent underground encounter.

In a video captured by fellow passenger Anthony Lin, 31, a sleeping man got a very unwelcome surprise when a rat crawled up his lap and around his neck before he woke up and realized what was happening. It all took place on the 7 train in Manhattan.

“I had my phone ready to film the rat since it was huge and the fact that it ended up inside the subway,” Lin told NBC New York. “So I see the rat crawl onto the guy and zoomed in. It’s just insane and disgusting overall to see that. I’ve seen it on the tracks and platform, but never inside the train.”

According to NBC, the NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton recently warned those who use the subway against sleeping on the train, as it puts them at higher risk for crimes like robbery.

But Lin told the network, after what he saw, it’s not crime that he’s worried about.

“Yeah, that certainly makes me hesitant about sleeping in the subway again,” he said about the rodent.