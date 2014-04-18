The Washington Post's annual contest puts a super sweet twist on the year's news

Spring has sprung (sort of), which means Peeps are filling up Easter baskets once again. But – as the confection’s slogan states – Peeps aren’t solely for Easter Sunday consumption. This treat is “Always in Season.”

The Washington Post understands: Each year, the newspaper pushes this candy’s adaptability to the limits with its Peeps Diorama Contest. The spring competition challenges Post readers to recreate a news story from the past year, using the iconic marshmallows as the centerpiece.

From a sugary Oscars selfie to Peeps toughing out the polar vortex, this year saw over 700 delicious dioramas. Out of these entries, the Post gave top honors to 5 of the super-sweet sculptures.

See who made it to the finals by harnessing the power of imagination and corn starch.

Winner: ‘I Have a Dream’: Martin Luther King Jr. Addresses the Peeple

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, three friends from Washington, D.C., recreated the scene, using photos from the 1963 March on Washington as their guide.

Wanting to mimic the photos, the marshmallow artists opted to paint their peeps eight different shades of gray, instead of keeping the “natural” neon colors.

More than 100 Peeps were used to stage this edible reenactment.

Finalist: Selfies: A Retrospeeptive

Inspired by the Oxford Dictionary naming selfie the word of 2013, Megan Doyle used Peeps to trace the photo trend through history.

The timeline starts with cave paintings, before hopping on to family portraits and Xerox machines, finally ending at this year’s oft-imitated Oscars selfie.

While Doyle enjoyed the opportunity to express herself, she told the Washington Post the contest was “also a good excuse to eat Peeps.”

Finalist: Everyone Peeps

For this diorama, Kate Hohman took the children’s book Everyone Poops and added her own silly spin.

The final product is sure to make some think twice about ordering another Fluffernutter sandwich.

Finalist: Peeping POTUS

The Peeps got political for this three-part diorama depicting the NSA spying on an average American family.

The father-daughter team behind this satire were dedicated to the details, equipping each of their spies with a tiny well-tailored suit.

Finalist: Peeps Painting Peeps

Local Washington, D.C., news also inspired entries. This marshmallow-filled model is a playful take on George Washington University’s takeover of the Corcoran College of Art and Design.

The piece, which takes place in a portrait painting class, also shows that Peeps have some artistic talents of their own.