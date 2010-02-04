Vulgar Remark Follows Mel Gibson to France

Mel Gibson’s widely quoted vulgar outburst last Friday at a Chicago WGN-TV interviewer who inquired about Gibson’s past drinking problems and his 2006 anti-Semitic rant has followed the Oscar winner to Europe.

Appearing live Wednesday night on France’s Canal+ Le Grand Journal, Gibson was told by panel journalist Ariane Massenet that she approached interviewing him “with a little fear because you have a stormy relationship with journalists.”

Another panelist on the program, Mahloud Achour, asked Gibson, “Did you come prepared with French curse words for French journalists?”

In response, Gibson, 54, paused, smiled and said (with a French accent), “Non!” – then added, “I mean no. It usually comes out in English if I’m angry. I have a short fuse. I’m trying to work on it.”

Thinking the camera and microphone were already off after his interview with WGN’s Dean Richards last Friday, Gibson blurted “a hole” under his breath. A statement from the Edge of Darkness star issued shortly afterward said that Gibson was referring to his publicist, who was making funny faces at him off-camera.