Vogue Editor Shares, Then Deletes Instagram Photo of Homeless Woman Amid Criticism

Vogue editor-at-large Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis has come under fire after Instagramming a photo of a homeless woman in Paris reading a copy of the magazine.

“Paris is full of surprises….and @voguemagazine readers even in unexpected corners!” she captioned the post, which has since been deleted.

Before deleting the post, von Thurn und Taxis – who is a princess in her native Germany – defended her photograph, commenting “Why cruel? The person to me is as dignified as anyone else!,” according to Fashionista.com.

Von Thurn und Taxis has since posted an apology on her Instagram account. In an image depicting the Seine she writes, “I wanted to extend my sincerest apologies for the offense my post has caused. Yours truly Elisabeth.”

The MailOnline has identified the homeless woman pictured in the original post as Maryse Dumas, who told the site, “It’s not nice taking pictures of people living on the street, that’s not polite. It’s no joke being destitute, living on the street.”