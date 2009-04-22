Vivica A. Fox: 'I Haven't Found a Man I Want to Answer To'

For actress Vivica A. Fox, hosting the new reality series The Cougar isn’t just a job – it’s a way of life.

“I met a couple of people recently who sparked my interest,” the Kill Bill star, 44, tells PEOPLE. “And yes, I am being a cougar! They are all much younger than me. I always tell them I am in my 40s up front. ”

Fox says the show is “empowering” for women like Stacey Anderson, 40, the “cougar” who is the object of affection for 20 young hopefuls on the new TV Land series, which airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m.

“A lot of people think that because a woman is older and is going to date a younger guy that she just wants a young stud muffin in bed,” she says. “No! That is not the case. The show will show that age is just a number.”

As for her own dating status, “I am single right now,” she says. “I am a different breed of chick. I like to go by the beat of my own drum. I haven’t found a man that I want to answer to.”

