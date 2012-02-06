Viola Davis Uncovers Her Chic, Edgy Look

The Oscar nominee shows she is one hot momma under her wigs for Los Angeles Times Magazine

Va va voom, Viola! The Oscar-nominated star has said her daughter Genesis gets “weirded out” by her wigs, and now we see why: Davis is one hot momma under that extra hair!

The 46-year old star of The Help uncovers her chic, edgy look for the February cover of Los Angeles Times Magazine by rocking her natural hair and designs by Marchesa, Jason Wu and Thierry Mugler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the interview, between cooing at her 19-month-old daughter and discussing her interest in producing and supporting black actors, she talks about growing up in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

“I never had a phone,” she says, and surprisingly adds she “never watched the Oscars” either.