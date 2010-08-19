Vienna Girardi Shows Off Her New Guy in L.A.

Vienna Girardi was hanging out with her new mystery guy, John, at L.A.’s Soho House. The reality star, in shorts, was there for French Connection’s Fall 2010 celebration, but she was sticking close to the bar (and her man). Meanwhile, former Dancing with the Stars castmates Erin Andrews and Evan Lysacek worked the room together, then hit the upstairs bar, where the ESPN reporter chatted up a sorority sister, former Survivor: Gabon contestant Corinne Kaplan. Also there: Mario Lopez and his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Mazza.