VIDEO: Inside New Kids on the Block's Invitation-Only Show

They’ve already performed on television but before the New Kids on the Block hit the road for their big tour, the grown-up boy band rehearsed for an invite-only crowd at West Hollywood’s House of Blues. PEOPLE.com has an exclusive look inside the packed club during the band’s May 13 dress rehearsal. Check out the footage, and catch the group performing a medley of hits including “Step By Step” and “You Got It (The Right Stuff).”

– Brian Orloff