Victoria Beckham traveled to Ethiopia as part of her role as a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador

Victoria Beckham is giving back.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer paid a visit to Ethiopia as part of her work with UNAIDS, having been a Goodwill Ambassador for the program since September 2014.

On Thursday, Beckham posted photos of her latest work with UNAIDS, visiting the ALEM Children Support Organization. There, the humanitarian met with children from the charity.

The mother of four – Brooklyn, 16, Romeo, 13, Cruz, 10, and Harper, 4 – showed off her maternal side, embracing and smiling with children of ALEM. “Beautiful, happy children,” David Beckham‘s wife captioned a photo she posted on Instagram.

During her visit, the designer also spent time with women of Entoto Beth Artisan, where she met with artisans who create jewelry to benefit the HIV/AIDS-affected community of Mt. Entoto.