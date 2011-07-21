10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Ryan Gosling and Al Roker get their Dirty Dancing on, plus more from Marc Anthony, Victoria Beckham and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Charles Sykes/NBC/AP

"Ryan and Al will be in the Catskills later this week."
Matt Lauer, after Crazy, Stupid, Love star Ryan Gosling recreated Dirty Dancing's famous lift with Al Roker, on the Today show

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Ramey

"They're saying I'm single."
Marc Anthony, joking with his concert crowd in Bogoté, Colombia, the day after he and wife Jennifer Lopez announced their split

3 of 10

Credit: Pacific Coast News

"Do you ever worry about your moment having passed?"
– ABC news anchor Dan Harris, questioning Paris Hilton just before she walked out of their interview, on Good Morning America

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Courtesy Victoria Beckham

"Daddy's little girl!"
Victoria Beckham, sharing a photo of hubby David holding their newborn baby girl, Harper Seven, on Twitter

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Robert E. Klein/AP; Reuters/Landov

"I've been doing singing mermaid in a wheelchair since 1980 – You can keep the meat dress and the firecracker t--s – mermaid's mine."
Bette Midler, schooling Lady Gaga, on Twitter

6 of 10

Credit: Fame

"I kind of feel like a soccer mom."
Vanessa Hudgens, giving the long and short of her new pixie cut – part of her drastic movie makeunder – to Access Hollywood

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Carol Kaelson/ABC; Martin Rose/Getty I

"I want somebody hot, I want somebody exciting, somebody passionate, and I'll do the rest."
Maksim Chmerkovskiy, declaring Team USA soccer star Hope Solo as his dream partner for the next season of Dancing with the Stars, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

"I'm about to prove you wrong."
– YouTube sensation Rebecca Black, answering her critics in her new song, "My Moment"

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

"Screw that show! What did that show ever do for me? I have a movie coming out, what could possibly go wrong?!"
Crazy, Stupid, Love star Steve Carell, throwing his former show The Office under the bus, on The Late Show

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: AP; Insets: Landov; Everett

"I never liked Sean Connery or Pierce Brosnan much."
– Current James Bond Daniel Craig, taking a shot at his 007 predecessors, to EW
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso