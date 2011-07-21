10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Ryan and Al will be in the Catskills later this week."
– Matt Lauer, after Crazy, Stupid, Love star Ryan Gosling recreated Dirty Dancing's famous lift with Al Roker, on the Today show
"They're saying I'm single."
– Marc Anthony, joking with his concert crowd in Bogoté, Colombia, the day after he and wife Jennifer Lopez announced their split
"Do you ever worry about your moment having passed?"
– ABC news anchor Dan Harris, questioning Paris Hilton just before she walked out of their interview, on Good Morning America
"Daddy's little girl!"
– Victoria Beckham, sharing a photo of hubby David holding their newborn baby girl, Harper Seven, on Twitter
"I kind of feel like a soccer mom."
– Vanessa Hudgens, giving the long and short of her new pixie cut – part of her drastic movie makeunder – to Access Hollywood
"I want somebody hot, I want somebody exciting, somebody passionate, and I'll do the rest."
– Maksim Chmerkovskiy, declaring Team USA soccer star Hope Solo as his dream partner for the next season of Dancing with the Stars, to PEOPLE
"I'm about to prove you wrong."
– YouTube sensation Rebecca Black, answering her critics in her new song, "My Moment"
"Screw that show! What did that show ever do for me? I have a movie coming out, what could possibly go wrong?!"
– Crazy, Stupid, Love star Steve Carell, throwing his former show The Office under the bus, on The Late Show
"I never liked Sean Connery or Pierce Brosnan much."
– Current James Bond Daniel Craig, taking a shot at his 007 predecessors, to EW
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >