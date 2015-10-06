"David and I have nothing to prove," Victoria Beckham says in a new interview

Victoria Beckham Shrugs Off Rumors About Marriage Troubles with David: 'My Husband Constantly Inspires Me and Guides Me'

After 16 years of marriage, Victoria Beckham is used to the rumors.

Since she and former soccer star David Beckham tied the knot in 1999, the British power couple have endured speculation about the state of their union for nearly two decades – and after all that time the former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer says she’s effectively learned how to tune out the haters.

“I have never listened to, or commented on, the rumors about any aspect of my life,” Beckham, 41, tells Grazia magazine in regards to recent murmurs about a split.

“I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children,” she continued. “Yes, we travel a lot with our respective businesses and charitable commitments, but we always make time for each other as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove. We love each other, look out for each other and are strong as both partners and parents.”

Indeed, the fashion star and mother of four says the couple strive to keep their children grounded, even as they grow up inside the celebrity bubble.

“David and I both have a strong work ethic and I believe that’s a good example to set our children,” she said. “David and I explain to the children what privileged lives they lead. We tell them that in many places in the world children are hungry, homeless and sick. They all understand how important it is to help others. Romeo ran the children’s marathon earlier this year and raised an amazing amount of money through sponsorship, which he divided between David’s charity and UNAIDS.”

It also helps that Victoria seems to view her husband as something of a hero.

“My husband constantly inspires me and guides me – he has done so much good work,” she says of the man who serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. “I look up to him and have the utmost respect and admiration for all that he has achieved.”

But before you starting thinking that this family sounds a little too perfect, the erstwhile Posh Spice offered a reminder that their lives can be just frantic as ours.

“Every mother is rushing around on a Sunday night looking for homework and school uniform, juggling ballet lessons and football practice with work meetings and travel,” she said.