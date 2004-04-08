Velasco Booted from 'American Idol'

It was aloha Wednesday night on FOX’s “American Idol” for contestant Camile Velasco of Maui, who said goodbye to her chances to win the $1 million recording contract. And now the competition is down to eight.

Velasco, an 18-year-old pancake house waitress, sang “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” on Tuesday’s edition of the show, which was completely devoted to Elton John songs.

“That was honestly the end of the road for you tonight,” judge Simon Cowell told her, despite the cheers she received from the audience for her rendition. Still, the other judges, though never as nasty as Cowell, had little praise for her.

“I know you love this song,” said the generally supportive Paula Abdul. “I know you have the passion for it. I don’t think it was the right Elton song. … It was shaky,”

Judge Randy Jackson, putting the best spin on it, said it wasn’t Velasco’s best performance. It was “just very all right for me,” he said.

Besides Velasco, Wednesday’s bottom three also consisted of Diana Degarmo and Jasmine Trias.

Also still standing: Fantasia Barrino (who remains the odds-on favorite to win), Latoya London, George Huff, Jon-Peter Lewis, John Stevens and Jennifer Hudson.