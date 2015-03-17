What Happened When We Followed a Veep Star Around SXSW?
MORNING MOVES
It's Sunday, March 15, in Austin, Texas, and Veep's Matt Walsh is up bright and early to start some interviews at SXSW. Here, he hangs with the crew from NPR's Marketplace at the Four Seasons Hotel.
SLEEP TO DREAM
Wake up, Matt! You have lots on your agenda today, like …
… SELFIES
Endless selfies, including one with actor friend Jay Hayden outside Austin brunch spot Tamale House East.
… TECH DEMOS
Yes, even SAG nominees can look totally silly while testing things like new video social app SlashTag at SXSW.
… AND PANELS
So many panels. At this one, Walsh and former SNL cast member Horatio Sanz talk up their film A Better You, which Walsh both appears in and directs.
THE LOW DOWN
SXSW (South by Southwest) is a festival celebrating film, music and technology that's been happening in Austin since 1987. Panels, screenings and concerts take place all over town; here, Walsh holds a chat at vaudeville theater Esther's Follies.
COSTUME CHANGE
The day is winding down, but before a little role-playing as a "conservative Willie Nelson" (why not?!), Walsh's team makes a few adjustments to his crazy costume.
SHIRT THE ISSUE
But it can't be over until someone (ahem, Walsh) rips his shirt off. Because as they say, Keep Austin Weird …