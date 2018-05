The singer had a few of her Broadway buddies croon “Creole Love Call,” Skrip’s favorite song from the musical After Midnight, in which Williams starred last year. “When they finished their performances, Vanessa and I went up on stage to thank them,” Skrip says. “Unbeknownst to me, she headed for the microphone and sang a song she wrote for me. Truly a surprise!” First, she performed “Bill” from the musical Show Boat, singing it as “Jim.” To top it off, she wrote her own tune, “My Jim,” and garnered tons of laughs after she mentioned his flip phone use (still!) in song. “Everybody thought it was hilarious because it nailed his personality,” she says.