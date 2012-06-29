Vanessa Lachey's Laid-Back Ladies' Day Out

Plus: More star sightings!

By People Staff
June 29, 2012 06:00 AM
Credit: AKM-GSI

Almost in the final stretch before her baby boy is due in September, Vanessa Lachey took in some relaxation time this week.

Joined by an unidentifiable female friend, Lachey stopped by Bellacures nail salon in L.A.’s Studio City area, where the Wipeout host got what’s called a gelicure.

“She looked relaxed and comfortable in a black maxi dress,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

Lachey did have one request unrelated to nails during her time at the salon. The source says the mom-to-be asked for an iced tea from Il Tramezzino, the Italian eatery nearby.
– Jessica Wedemeyer

