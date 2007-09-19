Vanessa Hudgens Sued by Former Lawyer

The High School Musical star owes $150,000 in unpaid fees, the lawsuit alleges

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is being sued for $150,000.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles, her former attorney, Brian Schall, claims the 18-year-old actress owes him two years’ worth of unpaid lawyer fees, the Associated Press reports.

Schall says Hudgens signed contracts agreeing to pay him 5 percent of her earnings while serving as her representive for a period that started in October 2005. He calculates she owes him a balance of $150,000 from the $5 million she has earned since then, according to the suit.

This is the latest blow for Hudgens, who’s been making headlines after racy photos of the actress hit the Internet earlier this month.

A message left with Hudgens’s rep was not immediately returned.