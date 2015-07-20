Vancouver Cop Goes Undercover in Wheelchair and Discovers 'Soul' of Community

Because of an onset of robberies of victims who were in wheelchairs, Staff Sgt. Mark Horsley of the Vancouver Police Department decided to go undercover in a wheelchair and pose as a man with a brain injury in the city’s downtown east side.

But instead of encountering thieves, Horsley came across people who wanted to help him – and even pray for him, according to CBC News.

“Not one person took advantage of my vulnerability,” the 30-year police veteran said of his five-day undercover role. “This community has soul.”

Horsley detailed his experience in a video, describing the inspiring interactions he had with passersby.

“A young man visiting from Quebec asked if he could pray for me, and his prayers were adamant for my healing,” he said.

Another young man, who saw money hanging out of Horsley’s waist pouch, zipped it up for him and said, “Be careful, you don’t want to lose your money.”

The officer didn’t make a single arrest, and he walked away with a new perspective of the community.

“The generosity, the caring was inspiring,” he said. “For the very rare and despicable person who is willing to victimize vulnerable people, you should know the police are watching, but more importantly, the people of the downtown east side are watching – they care and they take care of their vulnerable people.”