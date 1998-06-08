Van Morrison: No D.C. Show

Forget last week’s news reports that rocker Van Morrison will be part of the Jan. 18 pre-inauguration bash in Washington, D.C., alongside Ricky Martin and the others at the Lincoln Memorial. A representative for the singer said that Morrison, 55, will not only not be there, but he that he is doing his best to distance himself from the festivities. “Reports that Mr. Van Morrison will be performing or attending the inauguration ceremonies of President elect-George W. Bush are absolutely false,” said a statement for the Irish-born singer (whose first hit, in the ’60s, was “Brown-Eyed Girl”). “Mr. Morrison was never slated to appear at this event and has no intention of doing so.” No specific reason, political or otherwise, was cited in the statement. Conversely, Texas-breed Clint and Lisa Hartman Black, the husband-and-wife (ages 38 and 44, respectively) country music duo, who are performing at a Black Tie & Boots ball in Washington on Friday, tell that city’s Post that they are “over the moon” (her words) at the prospect of serenading the president-elect. Added Clint: “I think it’s gonna be a hoot, as they would say down in Texas.”